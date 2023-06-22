African countries looking at buying small, high-speed vessels from Russia

KRONSHTADT, June 22. /TASS/. African countries are interested in purchasing small, high-speed vessels as well as upgrading maritime security equipment, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

"In their decision to equip the naval forces with modern weapons, African countries are primarily focused on the purchase of small, high-speed vessels in particular, as well as upgrading equipment used for defense of maritime security in general," the service said.

IMDS-2023 is being held in Kronshtadt on June 21-25; the defense industry trade show is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry.