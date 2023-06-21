Soldiers retook some strongholds near Novomikhailovka — Kadyrov

GROZNY, June 21. /TASS/. Soldiers recaptured several significant strongholds near Novomikhailovka, with Ukrainian formations suffering heavy losses, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"The units of Ukrainian-NATO formations are suffering heavy losses along the entire engagement line," he said on Telegram. "Right now, the servicemen of assault units of the 20th Guard Division have retaken several significant strongholds near Novomikhailovka, which has opened up a lot of room for maneuver for the Akhmat special operations unit."

He said that the unit's fighters were steadily mopping up their section of the front, destroying enemy strongholds and western equipment.

"It is worth noting that the enemy has been thoroughly prepared for such a scenario. Ukrainian-NATO bandits built a whole city under the ground, which is causing some difficulties. Nevertheless, the Akhmat unit is successfully flushing out the enemy even from such seemingly impregnable positions," Kadyrov.

He also wished the fighters good luck and fruitful work.