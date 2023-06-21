Russian shipbuilders to float out Project 955A new nuclear sub in 2025 — source

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) new nuclear-powered submarine Dmitry Donskoi, the successor to the same-name heavy missile-carrying submarine cruiser TK-208, will be floated out in two years and accepted for service with the Russian Northern Fleet, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The nuclear-powered submarine Dmitry Donskoi currently under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard under the upgraded Project 955A (Borei-A), the successor to the legendary heavy strategic missile-carrying submarine TK-208, will be put afloat in two years. Soon after that, the vessel will enter a full cycle of testing and will be handed over to the Northern Fleet’s combat inventory in 2026," the source said on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

The upgraded Project 955A new nuclear-powered submarine cruiser was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on August 23, 2021. The contract for its construction was signed in 2020. The submarine cruiser is expected to become operational in the Russian Northern Fleet and is set to be delivered to the Navy in late 2026.

As TK-208 Submarine Cruiser Commander Captain First Rank Oleg Tsybin said, the construction of the new sub proceeded according to plan.

"Our vessel has served its mission but the glorious name Dmitry Donskoi will remain. The vessel will operate at sea, carry the naval flag and the proud name of Dmitry Donskoi," Tsybin said on June 1 during the premiere of the documentary: "Dmitry Donskoi. Thanks for Dreams!" held at the media center of the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

The submarine TK-208 Dmitry Donskoi was the lead submarine cruiser in a series of six heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying subs developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering and built at the Sevmash Shipyard (both are currently part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).

The nuclear-powered sub Dmitry Donskoi was put afloat on September 29, 1980 and entered service with the Navy on December 29, 1981. The submarine cruiser initially carried intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) of the D-19 strategic missile system as its basic armament. In 2002, the nuclear-powered sub underwent its upgrade under Project 941UM, following which it was involved in the tests of the seaborne Bulava ICBM.

The Dmitry Donskoi nuclear-powered submarine cruiser is the pride of the Sevmash shipbuilders. In all, the shipbuilders constructed six Project 941 subs for the Russian Navy. All the vessels were based at the Northern Fleet. By now, three of them have been disposed of using US funds. Two submarines, the Arkhangelsk and the Severstal, have been withdrawn from service and are awaiting their disposal.

International Maritime Defense Show 2023

The International Maritime Defense Show 2023 is running in Kronshtadt west of St. Petersburg on June 21-25. The maritime defense show has been organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry. For the first time, the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster have been chosen as the venue for the International Maritime Defense Show. The exposition of shipbuilding companies and enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023.