Over 170 victims of Kiev troops found in makeshift graves in LPR over past week — official

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. More than 170 people, killed by Kiev troops, have been found in makeshift graves on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has told TASS in an interview.

"Territorial investigative bodies continue an active effort to examine makeshift burial sites together with experts of the Forensic Center and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In the past week alone, a total of 101 such graves were examined in the LPR. 171 bodies have been found, 131 of them have already been identified," he said.

Bastrykin said that the Donetsk branch of the Forensic Center has begun its work.