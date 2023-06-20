Situation in Afghanistan continues to be serious security risk for CSTO — Belarusian MFA

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan continues to be a serious challenge to security and stability in the CSTO’s area of responsibility, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik told reporters.

"The situation in Afghanistan continues to be a serious challenge to security and stability in the CSTO’s area of responsibility, especially given the shared border with Tajikistan," he said following a meeting of foreign ministers from CSTO member countries.

Aleinik said the list of threats is fairly long, running the gamut from terrorism to drug trafficking to organized crime.

He said the meeting adopted a statement on the state of affairs in Afghanistan.

"In the statement, we reaffirmed our willingness to help with combating outgoing threats to regional security, including in terms of maintaining peace and stability on the southern borders of the organization," the minister said.