Russian defense minister orders heightened security controls for Army-2023 forum

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has instructed that special control be established over all security issues during the Army-2023 international military-technical forum slated for August 14-20.

"Coordinated actions by military administration agencies and all relevant structures are required to ensure the successful functioning of the forum. It is necessary to place all security issues during this event under a special control regime," he said on Tuesday at a ministry board meeting.

According to Shoigu, delegations from more than 40 countries are expected to take part in this year’s forum.

The Army-2023 international military-technical forum will be held on the premises of the Patriot Exhibition Center near Moscow. The organizers expect that more than 1,500 companies will exhibit more than 28,000 defense-related products.

The annual forum exhibits Russia’s cutting-edge, modernized weaponry and military and special vehicles, as well as Russian-made weapons and vehicles designated for export.