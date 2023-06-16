Kalashnikov rifle production experience at joint venture in India successful — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The experience of assault rifle production at the joint Russian-Indian enterprise in Korwa, Uttar Pradesh, was deemed successful by the Kalashnikov Group, Kalashnikov Concern JSC President Alan Lushnikov said in an interview for TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The work in India was very successful. We actively develop the localization, the joint venture. There are a lot of interesting things. This experience was deemed successful," Lushnikov said.

The establishment of the joint Russian-Indian venture on production of Kalashnikov rifles was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, 2019. The IRRPL joint venture for production of AK-203 rifles was established at a plant near the town of Korwa in Amethi district of India’s Uttar Pradesh.

In January this year, Rosoboronexport JSC announced that the production of AK-203 rifles has started at the joint venture.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia's showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17.