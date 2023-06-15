North Korea fires presumed ballistic missile — Japanese coast guard

TOKYO, June 15. /TASS/. North Korea launched what is suspected to be a ballistic missile on Thursday, the Japanese coast guard said.

Japan called on ships in the area to stay away from any possible fragments from the missile and immediately contact the authorities if they come across them.

The Yonhap news agency, in turn, reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Pyongyang had fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

On May 31, North Korea attempted to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite. The Voice of Korea radio station reported, citing the National Aerospace Development Administration, that the Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite had fallen into the Yellow Sea due to second-stage engine issues and fuel instability. The North Korean authorities announced plans to carry out another launch in the near future after troubleshooting said issues.