Kiev troops shelled DPR 30 times in past day, two civilians injured

DONETSK, June 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 30 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which two civilians were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 168 munitions were used for these attacks, including 155mm and 152mm artillery shells.

The attacks targeted Donetsk, Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Staromikhailovka, Urozhaynoye and Yasinovataya.

The attacks left two civilians injured. No damage to households or civilian infrastructure was reported.