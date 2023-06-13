Ukrainian troops suffer major losses in Zaporozhye area — politician

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have suffered substantial losses attempting attacks in the Vasilyevka and Orekhovo-Pologi area and now they are "licking their wounds" and bringing up reserves, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said.

"In the Vasiyevka area and directly in the Orekhovo-Pologi [area], everything is under control, there we deflected all the attacks, the enemy suffered huge losses and apparently is now licking the wounds," he told the Soloviev live TV channel.

According to him, currently Ukrainian troops are regrouping and moving up reserves.