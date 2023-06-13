Kiev deploys additional units, equipment to Chasov Yar in DPR — LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has redeployed additional units and equipment to the vicinity of the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), presumably from the Kherson area, Andrey Marochko, retired colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS.

"In the vicinity of the Chasov Yar population center, the arrival of Ukrainian armed formations’ personnel with weapons and equipment was registered which presumably was redeployed from the Kherson area," he said, citing data obtained from Russian intelligence.

The officer noted that this information was being clarified.

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops had deflected two attacks by Ukrainian units in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours.