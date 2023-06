LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has repelled three major Ukrainian attacks near Kremennaya and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Marochko of the LPR Militia told TASS.

"The units of Battlegroup South units have repelled about three major attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

Marochko pointed out that Ukrainian troops continued offensive reconnaissance operations in the area, which involved small assault groups.