Russian air force delivering missile, bombing strikes — Battlegroup West

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Battlegroup West aviation delivered eight missile and bombing strikes against Ukrainian army’s manpower, armament and materiel in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"During combat operations in the Kupyansk area, the Battlegroup West aviation made eight missile and bombing strikes against temporary deployment points, concentrated manpower, armament and defense equipment of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade," Zybinsky said.