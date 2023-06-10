Ukraine loses 65 troops in Kupyansk area, 4 sabotage groups neutralized – top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces suffered up to 65 casualties in the Kupyansk area, lost a US-made M777 howitzer, while the operation of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups was also thwarted in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Kupyansk area, air strikes and artillery fire of Battlegroup West hit enemy manpower and military hardware near Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novomlynsk, Sinkovka and Orlyanka of the Kharkov Region. Over the past 24 hours, up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in that area," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the operation of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups was neutralized near Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region.