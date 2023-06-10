Ukraine’s total losses in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas reach 300 troops – top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 300 troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"The Ukrainian army’s total losses in those directions (in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas - TASS) in the past 24 hours amounted to 300 troops, nine tanks, including four Leopard [tanks], eleven infantry fighting vehicles, including five US-made Bradley [IFVs], 14 armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, and a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery gun," the spokesman said.