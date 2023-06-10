Russia says its forces destroyed ammunition depot near Kherson

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson Region over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"As a result of fire damage inflicted in the Kherson Region over the past day, destroyed were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit. Also, an ammunition depot of the 121st brigade of territorial defense was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Olgovka in the Kherson Region," he said.