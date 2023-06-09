Ukrainian army redeploying 30,000 soldiers from Kherson to Zaporozhye — politician

MELITOPOL, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is redeploying more than 30,000 troops to the Zaporozhye area from Kherson, where its forces have gone on the defensive, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together with Russia, said on Friday.

"Today they are regrouping forces. Initially, about 10,000 men were mentioned. Now, according to the latest confirmed data, at least 30,000 are being transferred to the Zaporozhye area from Kherson. This follows the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s dam and the Ukrainian military’s transition to an all-out defensive strategy, which is confirmed by means of visual control," Rogov said on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Earlier, he told TASS that the Ukrainian army was transferring about 10,000 troops from Kherson.