Primorye resident arrested on charges of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence — FSB

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A resident of the Far Eastern Primorsky Region has been arrested on charges of spying for Ukraine’s military intelligence service, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press office told TASS.

"The Russian Federal Security Service foiled the illegal activities of a resident of the Primorsky Region who was involved in committing high treason. He was spying for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate. The FSB officers established that this Primorye resident, acting on the instructions of Ukrainian military intelligence, gathered information about law enforcement facilities and military infrastructure in the region and passed it on [to his Ukrainian intelligence handler]," the press office said.

Criminal charges of high treason have been brought against the suspect, who has been taken into custody. He could face from 12 to 20 years in prison, or a life sentence. According to the FSB, the accused "was fully aware of the possibility that [the information he provided] could be used by the recipient to harm the security of the Russian Federation."

The investigation is ongoing.