Russian expert hopes IAEA chief’s visit to ZNPP will prompt rotation of experts

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said on Tuesday that he hopes that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will finally be rotated after a visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"If Grossi comes, I can surmise that the expert rotation at the plant will finally take place. I hope that thanks to this visit the rotation will be carried out," he told TASS.

Grossi said earlier on Tuesday that he will visit the Zaporozhye NPP next week. It will be his third visit to the facility after trips in September 2022 and March 2023.

The previous rotation of IAEA inspectors at the Zaporozhye NPP took place on April 27 without any incident. On May 30, Karchaa told TASS that no date for the rotation of IAEA experts had been set as of yet as Russia was expecting a note from the United Nations Department of Safety and Security. The ninth team of IAEA experts was to arrive at the ZNPP on May 25 but this was postponed to May 26 at Ukraine’s request. On that day, Karchaa told TASS that the rotation had been postponed once again because of Ukraine. As of June 6, Russia has not received the relevant note from the UN Department of Safety and Security, Karchaa said.