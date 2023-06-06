IAEA chief sees no risks to safety of Zaporozhye NPP after Kakhovka hydro plant collapse

VIENNA, June 6. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi believes there are no risks to the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"Our current assessment is that there is no immediate risk to the safety of the plant," Grossi said in a statement published on Tuesday

According to Grossi, the IAEA staff on the site have been informed that the damage to the Novaya Kakhovka dam is currently leading to "about 5 cm/hour reduction in the height of the reservoir." The team continues to monitor this rate on the site.

"The main line of cooling water is fed from the reservoir and pumped up through channels near the thermal power plant to the site. It is estimated that the water through this route should last for a few days," the statement reads.

The management at the ZNPP "is discussing further measures to be implemented," Grossi noted.

At night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka HPP presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels have already exceeded 10 meters in the town of Novaya Kakhovka. Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam. Moscow strongly rejects accusations that it was allegedly behind the missile strike on the Kakhovka hydropower plant (HPP). The act of sabotage was committed at the order of the Kiev authorities and they must be held responsible for that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.