Russian forces destroy 425 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 425 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"As many as 425 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery gun and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed during battles in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from Russia’s southern battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy in areas near the settlements of Berdychi, Khimik, Pervomaiskoye and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

"Also, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade were destroyed near the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov reported.