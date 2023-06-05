DPR detains last of seven servicemen who escaped from unit near Soledar

TASS, June 5. Law enforcement agencies have detained the last of seven servicemen who voluntarily left a military unit near Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a source told TASS.

"The last of the seven was detained a few days ago," the source said.

In late May, seven former prisoners escaped from a military unit near Soledar with weapons. They were members of one of the units. Three of them were detained drunk in a cafe in Bryanka, Lugansk People's Republic. Another deserter was shot dead by the escapees themselves when he decided to surrender. Two other escapees were detained earlier.