Russian arms have always been effective, reliable, says federal service

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian weapons have always shown high efficiency and reliability, and they have successfully displayed that in real combat, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Saturday, commenting on British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s remarks about the alleged malfunctioning of weapons from Russia.

"Russian weapons and military hardware have always showcased high efficiency and reliability and continue to successfully demonstrate these qualities in real combat. The proof of this is a considerable surge in interest in our weapons abroad, in particular in fighter jets, attack helicopters, armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems and others," the service said.

The service noted that Wallace’s statement about the alleged malfunctioning of Russian weapons is "another obsessive manifestation of unfair competition and envy" of the West. "We view British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s statement as another obsessive manifestation of unfair competition and envy from Western countries, which, in the wake of the growing popularity of Russian weapons around the world, have no other choice but to resort to political blackmail and ‘fake news’," the service said.