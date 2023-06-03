Illegally re-exported to Ukraine Russian arms end up on black markets — federal service

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the fact that the Russian (Soviet) weapons, which are illegally re-exported to Ukraine, frequently end up on black markets, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told reporters on Saturday.

"It is a cause for huge concern that the uncontrolled supply of Western weapons, as well as illegally re-exported Russian (Soviet) weapons from a variety of irresponsible countries under the pretext of assistance to the Kiev regime, are increasingly turning up on black markets, thus pandering to the spread of international terrorism and extremism," the federal service said.

Nevertheless, the federal service added that along with this, Russia sees sensible pragmatism and resilience of the traditional partners who have come to believe in reliability and high efficiency of Russian arms and military hardware.