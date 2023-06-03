Russian forces eliminated 85 Ukrainian servicemen on Krasny Liman direction – statement

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces eliminated up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen on the Krasny Liman direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced Saturday.

According to the spokesman, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces on this direction lost 85 servicemen, 2 pickup trucks, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, D-20 and D-30 howitzers. In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 67th Mechanized Brigade and thwarted operation of a Ukrainian special reconnaissance group near the settlement of Kuzmino, LPR.

Russian aviation and artillery on this direction defeated enemy units near settlements of Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) and Grigorovka (DPR), the spokesman said.