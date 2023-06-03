Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 servicemen on southern Donetsk direction – statement

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian servicemen on southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov announced Saturday.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 servicemen, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, 13 automobiles, one Polish-made Krab artillery system, 2 D-30 howitzers, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

He added that aviation and artillery of battlegroup defeated enemy units near settlements of Pavlovka (DPR), Stepovoye, Chervonoye, Malaya Tokmachka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye Region).