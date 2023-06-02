Kiev strikes Berdyansk seaport in Zaporozhye area, no casualties reported, says official

MELITOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Berdyansk seaport in the Zaporozhye Region, with no casualties reported, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

"The port came under fire and there seem to be no people killed or wounded. The air defenses were at work, shooting down some of the incoming shells," he said.

The strike on Berdyansk was delivered at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. According to preliminary information, there is no destruction, Rogov said on his Telegram channel.

The regional official earlier reported that three explosions occurred in the city and the air defenses were at work.