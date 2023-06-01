Russia has ‘sufficient forces’ to protect Zaporozhye NPP, says Rosatom CEO

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has sufficient forces to protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, told reporters on Thursday.

"We are not just sharing, but we are already implementing these principles [voiced by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi]. We will do everything in the future to minimize any technological, let alone military, risk. Of course, Russia has sufficient forces to protect the plant," Likhachev stressed.

He pointed out that he has a very high assessment of the professional skills of the ZNPP’s personnel, as well as of the Russian specialists who handle communications and plant maintenance, and establish diesel fuel reserves in case of a shutdown of the plant. According to the Rosatom chief executive, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been disconnected from the central power grid on seven occasions already. "Thus far, the security system has not failed us," Likhachev concluded.