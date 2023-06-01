Akhmat commander says his unit prepares for offensive in new area

DONETSK, June 1. /TASS/. Commander of the Akhmat commando unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps Apty Alaudinov said that his unit had begun active preparations for the offensive in the new area.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov earlier reported the redeployment of the Akhmat commando unit to the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"By order of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, the Akhmat commando unit has been redeployed to a new area. Part of our forces and means remained in the previous area. I have one regiment under my command, two more regiments are being prepared. We are beginning to prepare for active offensive operations," Alaudinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.