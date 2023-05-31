Russian air defenses intercept 12 US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 12 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Storm Shadow cruise missile and downed 11 Ukrainian combat drones over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted 12 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenka and Zaliman in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Pokrovskoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out last Ukrainian combat ship in Odessa

Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroyed the last Ukrainian combat ship in the Odessa port, Konashenkov reported.

"On May 29, the Ukrainian Navy’s last combat ship Yury Olefirenko was destroyed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces’ precision weapons against the anchorage of naval ships in the Odessa port," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Timkovka and Kotlyarovka, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In all, the enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to "70 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and four pickup trucks," the general reported.

"In addition, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 60th mechanized brigade were destroyed near the settlements of Liptsy and Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov Region," he said.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops, four artillery guns in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops and four artillery guns in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry," the spokesman said.

In all, over 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed in the Krasny Liman area in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 200 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 200 Ukrainian troops and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the fiercest battles raged in the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka. The enemy was dislodged from its positions in some frontline sections near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations by the assault teams of units and military formations from the 1st army corps with the support of aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s total losses in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours amounted to over 200 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and two Grad multiple rocket launchers," the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops near Avdeyevka in DPR

Russian combat aircraft struck Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aviation struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Khimik," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

Russian forces advancing in Maryinka tactical area in DPR

Russian assault teams conducted successful operations in the Maryinka tactical area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Maryinka tactical direction, the assault teams of the 5th motor rifle brigade and the Akhmat special operations unit are conducting successful offensive operations," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian assault battalion’s command post in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian assault battalion’s command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Trudovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized brigade was destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command/observation post of the Ukrainian army’s Skala assault battalion was eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces hit 103 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 149 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 185 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 185 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East inflicted damage on the enemy units near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka, Pavlovka and Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 185 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours. In addition, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade were destroyed near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, two armored vehicles in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and two armored vehicles in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 1,100 multiple rocket launchers in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 1,100 Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 429 warplanes, 235 helicopters, 4,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,345 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,103 multiple rocket launchers, 4,946 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,574 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said.