Detachments of foreign mercenaries observed arriving in Kharkov, environs — LPR officer

LUGANSK, May 30. /TASS/. Russian reconnaissance has detected the arrival of detachments of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov and its environs, Andrey Marochko, retired colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Foreigners have been arriving in Kharkov and its vicinity in small units. These are both mixed [Ukrainian and foreign] units and ones composed exclusively of foreigners only," he said, citing reconnaissance data.

According to Marochko, although English-and Polish-speaking mercenaries prevail, "there are also German, French, and Spanish individuals" among them, he added.

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces had thwarted the activity of two Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the Kharkov Region and in the LPR.