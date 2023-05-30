Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian howitzer, mortar team in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 30. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian mortar team and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Goncharnoye destroyed a 122mm D-30 howitzer with ammunition. Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another four sustained wounds of various severity," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Tyaginka destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with ammunition and its crew. The artillery strike killed five Ukrainian soldiers and three others suffered wounds," he said.