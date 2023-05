MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Several explosions took place in Kiev on Monday, the city’s mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

"Explosions in the city [Kiev]. In the central districts," he wrote, without giving details.

In turn, the Kiev regional military administration reported the work of air defense systems.

At the moment, an air-raid alert has been declared in Kiev and the Kiev region.