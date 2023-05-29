Russian forces captured more than 20 Ukrainian paratroopers over two day — retired officer

LUGANSK, May 29. /TASS/. Russian troops captured over 20 soldiers from the Ukrainian 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade in the area of the village of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic over the past two days and took advantageous positions on that stretch of the engagement line, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, has told TASS.

"Over the past two days, our assault units have carried out a series of successful operations in the area of the village of Belogorovka. <...> Twenty-three soldiers from the Ukrainian 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade have been captured," he said.

The retired officer said the prisoners were immediately provided medical care and sent to a detention unit that "complies with all the rules of international humanitarian law."

"Investigators are now working with them," he said.

