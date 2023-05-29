Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region’s Korsunka kills wounds two civilians

GENICHESK, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Korsunka of the Kherson Region, wounding two people, the press service of the city district administration said.

"Ukrainian artillery shelling of the village Korsunka of the Novokakhovsky urban district resulted in casualties: a man, born in 1979, was hospitalized with a mine blast injury to the chest and right lower leg, multiple shrapnel wounds and traumatic shock. And a woman, born in 1983, received bruises. She was treated in Novaya Kakhovka," the statement said.