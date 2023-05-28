Russian forces wipe out roughly 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area – top brass

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and an enemy Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system in the Krasny Liman direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Battlegroup Center struck enemy units near the localities of Torskoye and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as near the Serebryanka forest," the general reported.

According to him, roughly 65 Ukrainian service members, a combat armored vehicle, two cars, a Msta-B and D-20 howitzers and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system were wiped out in that area over the past day.