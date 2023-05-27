Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian ammo depots in DPR, Zaporozhye Region – top brass

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have taken out two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 79th air assault brigade and 128th mountain assault brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

"Two ammunition depots of the 79th air assault brigade and the 128th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed near Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Stepovoye of the Zaporozhye Region," he said.