Russian forces destroy over 260 Ukrainian troops, ammo depot in Donetsk area – top brass

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen destroyed more than 260 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk area, over 260 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of strikes by operational/tactical and army aviation, active operations by units and fire by artillery of Battlegroup South," the spokesman said.

In the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade was taken out, according to the general.