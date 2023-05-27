Russian forces eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen on Krasny Liman direction

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen on the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored vehicles, three cars, two D-30 howitzers and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated on [Krasny Liman] direction," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, aviation and artillery of battlegroup ‘Center’ defeated enemy forces near settlements of Yampolovka and Serebryanka, DPR, as well as Chervonaya Dibrova, LPR.