MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. More than 2,000 mercenaries from 71 countries, including 234 US nationals, are fighting against the Russian Army in the special military op zone, Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Friday.

"According to information from Russian special services, there are more than 2,000 [mercenaries] from 71 countries. <…> These include 366 Georgians, 234 Americans, 233 British nationals, 185 Syrian citizens, and 70 more people from Canada and a number of other countries," the Committee said in a statement.