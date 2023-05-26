Putin expected to hold operative meeting with national Security Council

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold an operative meeting with permanent members of Russia's national Security Council on Friday.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, "as a rule, participants in such meetings exchange views on current issues." That is why the recent attack of Ukrainian a sabotage group on southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region may be discussed.

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Belgorod Region’s Grayvoronsky District on May 22. According to the latest data, 13 civilians were wounded and one was killed during the attack. Besides, an elderly woman died during the evacuation. An anti-terrorist operation was declared in the Belgorod Region in connection with the attempted breakthrough. Residents were evacuated from nine neighborhoods.

The Russian defense ministry said on May 23 that in the course of the anti-terrorist operation Russian forces blocked and eliminated Ukrainian nationalist units who infiltrated the region. More than 70 members of the group were killed, four armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were destroyed.

The Russian president regularly meets with the national Security Council, as a rule once a week. Prior to the start of the discussions, the Russian president outlines the theme of the meeting, which then continues behind close doors.

The list of permanent members of the Russian Security Council includes Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council (upper parliament house) speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.