NATO forces in Baltic countries to discuss coordination efforts — Lithuanian military

VILNIUS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO forces stationed in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will discuss ways to coordinate their actions, Lithuania’s army command said in a statement.

"A new ‘three-plus-three’ platform is being created to ensure better coordination, which will bring together the commanders of NATO forces stationed in our countries and the leadership of the armed forces of the Baltic countries," the statement reads.

The first working meeting, where the parties plan to discuss coordination between national armed forces and NATO allies, will take place in the Lithuanian town of Rukla on Thursday. A NATO battalion under German command is stationed in the town. Similar units under British and Canadian command have been deployed to Latvia and Estonia in order to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.