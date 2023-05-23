Russia’s Medvedev meets with Laos’ defense chief

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev discussed cooperation in defense and security with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath on Tuesday.

"I am happy to meet you and discuss defense relations between Russia and Laos, since our countries are friendly nations," the Russian politician said, opening the meeting. "We have a longstanding relationship going back many years, including in the fields of defense and security," he added.