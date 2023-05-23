Russian forces disrupt deployment of Ukrainian strategic reserves — top brass

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The units of Battlegroup West have undermined an attempt to redeploy the strategic reserves of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"Assault groups continue to advance near the community of Masyutovka. An attempt to redeploy the strategic reserve units was disrupted. The adversary’s observation center, four dugouts and two platoons have been wiped out," the spokesman said.

He also reported that Su-34 fighter-bomber crews delivered strikes on a temporary deployment location of the 115th separate territorial defense brigade.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, the rocket units of Battlegroup West, using a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system, delivered a strike on the staging area of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade," the military official added.

According to Zybinsky, additionally, D-30 and Msta-S howitzers wiped out a mortar detachment in the vicinity of the Ogurtsovo community and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer near Zagorulkovka.