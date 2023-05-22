Russia’s top security official holds meeting with counterparts from several countries

MOSCOW, May 22./TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Venezuela, Cuba, the Republic of Congo, Namibia and Benin in Moscow on Monday, the press service of the Russian Security Council’s administration reported.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held bilateral talks in Moscow with counterparts who arrived in Russia to participate in the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues," the press service said.

Patrushev met with Secretary General of the National Defense Council of Venezuela Jose Ferreira, Interior Minister of Cuba Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, Director General of the Congolese Intelligence Service Philippe Obara, Director General of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service Benedictus Liando and Director General of the Benin Republic Police Soumaila Allabi Yaya, it specified.

According to the Security Council, at talks with Jose Ferreira, Patrushev discussed cooperation between the law enforcement and security agencies of Russia and Venezuela. Talks with the Cuban interior minister focused on regional stability. Prospects for teamwork against terrorism were the focal point of talks with Philippe Obara.

Patrushev spoke with Likando about regional security on the African continent. During a meeting with the director general of Benin Republic Police, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to bolster interaction between the law enforcement agencies of both countries.