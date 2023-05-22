Rosoboronexport to cooperate with India in air defense — CEO

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s state defense export agency (Rosoboronexport) has plans to foster cooperation with India in the air defense (AD) segment, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Monday.

"There are joint projects in the interest of the Indian Navy; [we] expect cooperation in respect of AD equipment," Mikheev said. "Our work in India is a bright example of a comprehensive industrial partnership that encompasses joint projects for all branches of the armed forces, and features a degree of cooperation among enterprises of the two countries that is unique within the global market," Mikheev said, as quoted by the agency’s press service.

Mikheev also highlighted long-term cooperation with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "We have a long-term project with HAL for the licensed production of the most widespread airframe in the Indian Air Force - the Su-30MKI; we are waiting for a decision to produce Ka-226T helicopters on a joint venture basis. T-90 and T-72 tanks, [as well as] BMP-2 MICV, Mango and Invar munitions are produced in India. Production of the Kalashnikov AK-203 [assault rifle] was launched at a plant in the city of Korwa, which will achieve a localization level of 100% over time," the defense sector executive stressed.