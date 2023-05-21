Russian aviation, artillery shell Ukrainian units in Artyomovsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian viation and artillery continue strikes against Ukrainian forces in the Artyomovsk area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The liberation of the city of Artyomovsk has been completed in the Artyomovsk area as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault detachments supported by artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup. Over the past 24 hours, aviation flew six sorties near the town of Artyomovsk. Artillery of the group completed 69 firing tasks," he said.

Konashenkov reported that air strikes and artillery fire of the southern battlegroup defeated enemy units in the settlements of Konstantinovka, Bogdanovka and Krasnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic.