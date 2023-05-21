Russian troops destroy more than 120 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk area over day

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed over 120 Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk area over day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk area, artillery fire, air strikes and active actions of the southern battlegroup destroyed over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a US-made M109 self-propelled artillery unit, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers over the past day," Konashenkov said.

According to him, the ammunition depot of the 67th Ukrainian mechanized brigade was also destroyed near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.