MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces destroyed a road bridge near the village of Krasnoye, which was used by the Ukrainian military to transfer reinforcements to Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday

"A road bridge was destroyed near the village of Krasnoye. It was used to transfer Ukrainian reinforcements to Artyomovsk. An ammunition depot of the 60th Ukrainian mechanized brigade [was] also [destroyed]," he said.