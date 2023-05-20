Russian forces kill over 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center killed over 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Gvozdika howitzer in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the tactical and army aircraft and artillery units of the Battlegroup Center defeated Ukrainian troops near Ploshchanka and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he pointed out.

According to Konashenkov, over 60 Ukrainian troops were killed in the area in the past 24 hours; two combat armored vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.